Capital.com has secured its first tennis partnership, becoming the Official Trading Platform Partner of the Davis Cup by Generali Final 8, World Tennis announced on Tuesday.

The multi-year agreement will see Capital.com join the Davis Cup commercial family at the Final 8 in Bologna from November 24 to 29, when host nation Italy, winners in the last three seasons, will compete alongside seven other nations to be crowned world champions.

Established in 2016, Capital.com is an online trading platform operating across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. Its brand promise, Built for Better Decisions, shapes how the platform is designed, helping clients understand their choices, assess risk and make more informed decisions.

As part of the partnership, Capital.com will have a dedicated space in the Davis Cup Fan Zone throughout the Final 8, offering visitors interactive experiences before the day’s matches, alongside tennis-themed merchandise.

The agreement also comes as World Tennis continues to expand its roster of Davis Cup commercial partners, with Generali having been announced as the competition’s presenting partner in September. Other partners include Rolex, Visa, MG, Fage, Corpay, Fred Perry and Betsson.

Welcoming the latest addition, World Tennis CEO Ross Hutchins said, “We are pleased to welcome Capital.com to the Davis Cup family of partners.”

He also emphasised the connection between the competition’s sporting heritage and the trading platform, adding, “It’s exciting to see the Davis Cup’s history and prestige sitting alongside the modern and innovative trading platform that Capital.com offers.”

Looking towards the tournament in November, Hutchins said, “We look forward to working with the team from Capital.com at the Davis Cup by Generali Final 8 in Bologna next month.”

For Christoforos Soutzis, Capital.com’s CEO for Europe, the partnership also reflects the importance of decision-making and discipline, both on the tennis court and in trading.

“Tennis is decided by the choices players make under pressure, point after point, and by the discipline to stay with a plan when a match turns,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with the company’s approach, Soutzis added, “That is the environment Capital.com is built around, with a regulated platform designed to help people make more considered decisions when the stakes are real.”

He also welcomed the opportunity to engage with tennis fans at the tournament, saying, “We are proud to join the Davis Cup family and look forward to meeting fans in Bologna next month.”

The partnership comes as preparations continue for the 2026 Davis Cup by Generali Final 8, which will bring together eight national teams competing for the world title over one week in Bologna.

Three-time defending world champions Italy will be joined by the seven winning nations from September’s Qualifiers 2nd Round ties, Czechia, Canada, South Korea, Great Britain, Germany, Austria and Spain.

The competition will take place from November 24 to 29, with tickets for the 2026 Davis Cup by Generali Final 8 already available.