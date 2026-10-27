The European Commission has launched a new investment platform to mobilise funding for renewable energy and clean technologies across the Mediterranean, offering up to €4.5 billion in EU guarantee capacity to reduce investment risks and attract private capital.

The T-MED Investment Platform was presented by European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica at a stakeholder event in Brussels, attended by European and international financial institutions, private investors and project promoters seeking to identify investment opportunities that could benefit from Commission support.

The platform forms part of the Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Cooperation Initiative (T-MED), a flagship initiative under the Pact for the Mediterranean.

EU support will be provided through the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+), with guarantees intended to help accelerate viable renewable energy and clean technology projects across the region.

The platform will bring together financial institutions, investors and project promoters, matching promising projects with potential sources of financing and helping turn investment opportunities into concrete developments.

The Mediterranean has considerable untapped renewable energy potential, with T-MED targeting investment in renewable electricity generation, renewable hydrogen, electricity transmission and distribution networks, energy storage, cross-border interconnections and clean technology manufacturing.

Beyond financing, the initiative will support efforts to improve regulatory frameworks, permitting procedures, grid access and power purchase agreements, while promoting skills development and the creation of local clean technology supply chains.

By addressing barriers to investment, the Commission aims to strengthen energy security, deepen economic cooperation and create new opportunities for sustainable growth across the Mediterranean.

Several projects are already demonstrating the initiative’s ambitions, including major electricity infrastructure investments in Egypt and new solar and wind energy developments across North Africa.

In Egypt, T-MED is enabling the modernisation and expansion of the national electricity grid through a programme with a total investment value of €1.6 billion.

The programme includes the construction of advanced substations and the installation of modern transmission lines to integrate solar and wind power generated in the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez regions into the national grid.

The investments are expected to reduce transmission losses, improve electricity reliability, strengthen energy security and support sustainable economic development, while also contributing to regional electricity cooperation and future clean energy trade across the Mediterranean.

In Ain Sokhna, Egypt, T-MED has also enabled the first green ammonia project in North Africa, involving an investment of €575 million and featuring a European electrolyser at its core.

The ammonia produced by the project is exported to the European Union market.

A separate project in Egypt, supported through an EU guarantee, has enabled the construction of one of Africa’s largest hybrid solar photovoltaic developments, with an investment value of around €430.00 million.

Meanwhile, the Niat and Rasgha wind projects in Egypt are expected to add 500 megawatts of onshore wind capacity in the Gulf of Suez, strengthening the country’s renewable energy base and supporting future hydrogen production using European wind technology.

In Tunisia, T-MED is supporting the construction of 2 solar photovoltaic plants, each with a capacity of 100 megawatts, together with the associated transmission infrastructure.

The projects involve total EU support of approximately €92.00 million and €80.00 million, respectively, and are intended to encourage private sector participation in Tunisia’s electricity sector while improving the country’s energy security and resilience.

The investment platform reflects the Pact for the Mediterranean’s ambition to build a Common Mediterranean Space that is connected, prosperous, resilient and secure.

Through concrete investment opportunities, the EU and its partners aim to diversify renewable energy systems and supply chains, create new economic opportunities and contribute to the region’s long-term prosperity and stability.

By 2035, T-MED aims to mobilise up to €25.00 billion in expected investment in renewable energy production, electricity grids, interconnections and clean technologies, alongside the training and upskilling of up to 10,000 workers.

The initiative is part of the Pact for the Mediterranean, developed by the European Commission and the European External Action Service and adopted by the College of Commissioners in October 2025.

The Pact was officially launched by the EU and Southern Mediterranean partners on November 28, 2025, marking the 30th anniversary of the Barcelona Declaration.

Based on the principles of co-creation, co-ownership and shared responsibility, the Pact followed an inclusive consultation process intended to align its priorities with the needs and aspirations of people on both shores of the Mediterranean.

It brings together the EU, its member states and Southern Mediterranean partners to work on shared priorities for a more connected, integrated, prosperous, resilient and secure region.