The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will host an online workshop on November 12, 2026, to examine green skills shortages in Cyprus and how education and vocational training can better address the needs of businesses and the wider society.

The workshop, entitled “Green skills: from needs analysis to integration into education and training”, is being organised as part of the European SUSTAINET project, funded by the Erasmus+ programme, in collaboration with the University of Limassol (UoL).

The event aims to identify the green skills required in Cyprus and explore ways to incorporate them into education and training, taking into account changing labour market demands and the challenges posed by the green transition.

Through an interactive discussion, participants will be able to learn about the main findings of SUSTAINET’s research, examine significant skills gaps and exchange views on developing educational initiatives that reflect the practical needs of businesses and society.

The workshop will also provide an opportunity to discuss labour market priorities and consider practical approaches to embedding green skills in education and vocational training.

Participants will be encouraged to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between businesses and educational institutions, with the aim of ensuring that training provision responds more effectively to current sustainability challenges.

The discussions are also intended to contribute to the design of training activities tailored to real-world needs, helping workers and organisations develop the skills required as the economy moves towards more sustainable practices.

The free workshop will take place online through Microsoft Teams from 10am to 11am and will be conducted in Greek.

Those wishing to attend must register by November 10, 2026, through the event’s participation form.

SUSTAINET aims to support the green transition of municipalities and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the development and pilot implementation of Green Business Innovation Centres (GBICs).

The project is being implemented in Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria, with the centres intended to support green business innovation and help municipalities and businesses respond to sustainability-related challenges.

Further information about the project is available through the SUSTAINET website and its Facebook and LinkedIn social media pages.