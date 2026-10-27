Police arrested six people during overnight operations across Cyprus as part of coordinated patrols targeting crime and traffic offences in key urban areas.

According to a police statement on Tuesday, the arrests were linked to offences including illegal residence in the Republic of Cyprus, unlawful possession of drugs and begging.

During the operations, officers stopped and checked 438 drivers and 133 passengers.

Traffic checks resulted in 254 fines for various offences, including 115 for speeding, while eight additional suspected traffic violations are under investigation.

Police also carried out 161 alcohol tests, resulting in six offences being recorded, while four of the seven preliminary drug tests conducted returned positive results.

Seven vehicles were impounded as part of the investigations.

Officers also inspected 35 premises in an effort to tackle illegal activities and prevent crime.