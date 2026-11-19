President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday hailed fuel retailer EKO’s decision to reduce kerosene and heating oil prices at its petrol stations, describing it as a “tangible act of responsibility” at “a time when families need it most”.

He also called on all companies operating in the sector to “consider similar initiatives” and “make a practical contribution towards easing the burden on the public”.

“The high cost of living cannot be addressed solely through state decisions. It requires an alliance of responsibility in which everyone contributes their fair share,” he said.

On this front, he said his government has “been doing precisely that since day one” and “acting with a clear plan, rather than through improvisation or populism”.

“We have already allocated over €1 billion to support households, workers and businesses,” he said, before saying that “just a few weeks ago, we approved a new package of measures, increasing our support by an additional €160 million”.

Those measures, he said, included the zeroing of value added tax on essential food items and basic necessities, reducing VAT on electricity, and reducing the tax on heating oil to “the lowest level permitted by the European Union” to 2.1 cents per litre.

‘New, extraordinary measures’ to be announced before holiday season

He added that “we are not stopping here”, saying that “in view of the holiday season, we will very soon announce new, extraordinary measures from which the vast majority of the public will benefit”.

“All of this is possible because we insisted on fiscal responsibility when others urged us to abandon it. Today, Cyprus has budget surpluses and a public debt below 50 per cent of its gross domestic product. This stability is more than just numbers in a budget, it represents the state’s capacity to stand by people when they need it most,” he said.

He added that “Cyprus has learned in the most painful way just how high the cost of easy promises can be”, and said as such that “this is why we are continuing along the same path, protecting the vulnerable, supporting the middle class, and making decisions which are fiscally sound, sustainable, and fair”.

“This is the responsibility which the public has entrusted to us, and we will honour it to the very end,” he said.

EKO had announced earlier in the day that they will offer a five-per-cent price reduction on both kerosene and heating oil prices at its petrol station, and a further five-per-cent reduction for people who use their mobile application.

The company estimates that based on current prices, these two reductions will combine to amount to a discount of 15 cents per litre for the consumer.