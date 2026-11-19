Air travel accounted for 51.1 per cent of Cyprus residents’ overnight trips in Eurostat’s 2025 transport breakdown, nearly three times the EU share. Only Malta ranked higher, at 61.6 per cent.

For trips abroad alone, the share rose to 99.3 per cent. Cyprus residents flew on 1.94m of their 1.96m overnight trips abroad.

The share was 91.1 per cent in Malta, 82.9 per cent in Ireland and 78 per cent in Greece. Across the EU, just over half of overnight trips abroad were by air.

Sea travel gives Cyprus residents another way off the island. In practice, the figures show how heavily they rely on air links for trips abroad, whether they are going on holiday, visiting family or travelling for work. That reliance stands out even alongside Malta and Ireland, where flying is also the main way residents travel abroad.

The number of trips abroad rose 12 per cent from 2024, while trips within Cyprus increased 14.7 per cent to 1.86m, according to the statistical service (Cystat).

Spending on trips abroad grew faster than the number of trips, rising 22.2 per cent to €2.53 billion. Transport was the biggest expense, accounting for just over a third of the total.

Once domestic trips are included, Greece’s share of journeys by air drops to 18.2 per cent. Flights accounted for 22.3 per cent of all overnight trips in Italy, 15.5 per cent in Spain and 11.8 per cent in France.

Ireland ranked third at 41.8 per cent, behind Malta and Cyprus, giving island countries all three top spots for air travel. Luxembourg followed at 38.5 per cent and Denmark at 36.6 per cent.

Across the EU, residents made 1.2bn overnight trips. Land transport accounted for 81.4 per cent, with cars alone making up 63.3 per cent of all trips. Trains accounted for 13.3 per cent and buses and coaches for 3.8 per cent. Flights made up 17.2 per cent and travel by water 1.4 per cent.

Malta also had the highest share of trips by water, at 38.4 per cent, followed by Greece at 15.9 per cent and Finland at 6.9 per cent. For land travel, Romania led at 94 per cent, followed by Slovenia at 90.4 per cent, Bulgaria at 89 per cent and Czechia at 88.9 per cent.

Eurostat counted personal and business trips involving at least one night away by residents aged 15 and over. Where travellers used more than one mode of transport, it recorded the one that covered the greatest distance. Each trip counted once, regardless of how far people travelled.