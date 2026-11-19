Ten negative articles can trace back to one untested allegation. An apparently clean media record can also leave important gaps. Reputational due diligence examines the events behind a public profile and their relevance to a proposed relationship. When comparing providers, it helps to separate three tasks: establishing the record, investigating contested claims and deciding how much scrutiny the relationship needs.

Key Takeaways

Check whether adverse reports corroborate one another or repeat the same source.

The report should distinguish established events, allegations and unresolved questions.

Research depth should reflect the proposed relationship and the concerns already identified.

Establish the track record behind the public profile

Molfar Intelligence

Molfar Intelligence examines corporate records, ownership links, litigation history, media and sanctions exposure. Its service includes an analytical report with sources and an executive summary. Supporting materials and a discussion with an analyst are available on request.

The value of this work lies in connecting findings. A controversy involving a founder, for instance, may matter differently depending on their current ownership and influence. The brief should identify whose conduct is relevant to the decision.

Aperio Intelligence

Aperio Intelligence focuses on corporate intelligence and integrity risk. Its investigative due diligence examines track records, reputation and associations. This non-financial research complements the separate review of accounts and legal documents by examining the people and relationships behind a transaction.

Kroll

Kroll offers public-record reviews and a more detailed reputational review that adds targeted source enquiries and may include site visits. The distinction matters when choosing between a documentary assessment and further investigation of a particular concern.

Examine claims that documents alone cannot settle

Where records conflict or omit important context, enquiries among people familiar with the subject may help. The report should explain how information was evaluated and whether independent material supports it.

S-RM

S-RM combines open-source research with enquiries through its source network. Its integrity and reputational work supports investments, joint ventures and compliance programmes. A tailored assignment can concentrate on management conduct, governance or a specific allegation.

Nardello & Co

Nardello & Co conducts reputational due diligence before investments and business relationships, as well as pre-appointment investigations. Its stated scope includes agents, consultants, vendors and prospective board or senior management candidates. This is relevant where the concern centres on someone who would hold influence or act for the business.

Match the review to the relationship

A single investment and a programme covering hundreds of suppliers create different research needs. The following firms describe services spanning individual enquiries and broader third-party work; the proposed scope still needs to be agreed for each assignment.

K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity uses public records and source enquiries to investigate individuals and companies. Its due diligence examines misrepresentations, undisclosed information and patterns of conduct relevant to transactions, senior appointments or third-party relationships.

Control Risks

Control Risks researches the reputational, regulatory and operational profiles of higher-risk third parties. Its wider integrity practice also includes screening and programmes for managing suppliers, contractors, partners and agents.

Before commissioning, ask how the firm would handle a disputed finding that could alter the decision. Its proposed method of corroboration and explanation of research limits can be more revealing than a long catalogue of databases.

FAQ

How should a reputational due diligence report treat historical allegations that were later withdrawn, corrected or disproved?

Show the chronology and the evidence behind the later development. A withdrawal may leave questions open, while a documented correction may resolve them. The report should reflect the current position and avoid carrying a disproved claim forward as an established concern.

What should a buyer do when adverse coverage appears to concern another executive with exactly the same name?

Check additional, lawfully obtained identifiers and career details before attributing the coverage. If the identity remains uncertain, record that uncertainty. A matching name alone does not establish that the target was involved in the reported events.

Can a reputational due diligence review assess a newly formed company whose trading history is still very limited?

Examine its founders, previous ventures and evidence behind claims about experience. A short trading history limits what can be verified. Explain those gaps without treating them as adverse findings.

Can a buyer commission reputational due diligence without allowing the investigators to contact the subject of the review?

Agree which external enquiries need approval. Records and independent sources may answer some questions without direct contact. If avoiding contact leaves a material gap, the report should explain that limitation.

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