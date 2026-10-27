The Cyprus hoteliers association (Pasyxe) will bring together hospitality professionals, investors, airline representatives and policymakers in Nicosia on December 2, 2026, for its 47th Cyprus Hotel Summit and HORECA Expo, focusing on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the tourism industry.

The event will take place at the Hilton Nicosia under the theme “Hospitality 2030: Reinvention, Resilience & Responsible Growth”, examining emerging trends and developments expected to influence the hotel and tourism sectors over the coming decade.

The conference comes at a time of significant change for global tourism, with geopolitical instability, economic pressures, climate change, evolving traveller expectations and rapid technological advances creating new challenges for the industry.

Having established itself as one of the leading hospitality and tourism forums in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus Hotel Summit aims to encourage the exchange of expertise and ideas on the future of the sector.

Discussions will cover the impact of geopolitical developments on tourist flows, the prospects for Cyprus’ tourism industry and changes in traveller behaviour.

Particular attention will be given to air connectivity, investment trends in the hotel sector and the role of technology and artificial intelligence in hotel operations.

“The tourism industry is undergoing significant changes that require timely adaptation and strategic planning,” Pasyxe president Yiannos Pantazis said.

“For Cyprus, strengthening competitiveness, improving connectivity, making use of technology and moving towards a more sustainable tourism model are key priorities,” he added.

Pantazis said the 47th Cyprus Hotel Summit offered an opportunity for meaningful dialogue on the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, with the aim of building a stronger, more competitive and resilient tourism industry.

Alongside the conference, the HORECA Expo will showcase new technologies, solutions and modern approaches designed to upgrade hospitality services and operations.

Exhibits will cover areas ranging from smart hotel infrastructure and sustainability to gastronomy, wellness and improvements to the visitor experience.

The event will also host the Leaders in Hospitality Awards, recognising and rewarding individuals, organisations and businesses for their contributions to tourism and hospitality.