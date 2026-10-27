Getting disability benefits for migraines involves more than showing that the condition has been diagnosed. An insurer may look at how often the attacks happen, how long they last, and whether the symptoms stop a person from doing their job. Medical records, treatment history, and the duties of the person’s role can all affect the review.

Since migraines affect people in different ways, the insurer needs details that show how the condition limits that particular person. Knowing what goes into a review can help you understand how migraine disability claims are assessed and why insurers may ask for more information before making a decision.

1. The frequency and severity of migraine attacks

Insurers may look closely at how often migraines occur and how much they affect daily life. An attack that lasts for hours may cause a different level of trouble than one that passes quickly. Some people also deal with nausea, blurred vision, or strong sensitivity to light and sound.

The number of attacks matters because frequent symptoms may make it hard to follow a regular work schedule. A person might need to rest in a dark room or stop working until the pain eases. Keeping a simple diary of attack dates, length, symptoms, and recovery time can help show how the condition affects daily routines. This record may also help a doctor understand the pattern.

2. Medical records that support the claim

A diagnosis is an important part of a disability claim, but insurers may also review the medical details behind it. They may check doctor’s notes, treatment history, follow-up visits, and reports from a specialist. These records can help show how long the person has had migraines and whether the symptoms continue despite treatment.

A useful medical record should describe more than the name of the condition. It may explain how often attacks happen, what symptoms occur, and how they affect normal activities. Some migraines do not show clear results on routine tests, so a normal test does not always tell the full story. Clear notes from a treating doctor can help explain the problems that test results may not show.

3. How migraines affect the person’s job

Insurers may compare the person’s symptoms with the duties they are expected to perform at work. The effect of a migraine can vary based on the job. Someone who spends hours looking at a computer may struggle with light sensitivity, while a driver may have trouble working safely during an attack. A role that requires close attention and quick decisions may also become harder if the person has trouble thinking clearly.

Simply stating that migraines are painful may not show the full effect on work. The claim should explain which duties are difficult, how often the person cannot complete them, and whether symptoms affect attendance or the ability to finish a full shift. These details help connect the medical condition with the demands of the job.

4. Treatment and the results it has produced

The insurer may review which treatments the person has tried and whether they have helped control the migraines. This can include prescribed medicine, specialist care, and follow-up visits. The records may also show whether symptoms continue despite treatment or whether medicine causes side effects that affect work.

For example, a person may still have frequent attacks even after trying treatment. Another person may find that medicine reduces the pain but causes tiredness or trouble concentrating. These details can matter when the insurer reviews the person’s ability to work. It is important to keep treatment information accurate and tell the doctor about ongoing symptoms or side effects. A claim should reflect what is actually happening, not what someone thinks the insurer wants to hear.

5. The rules written in the sisability policy

Every disability policy has its own terms, and these rules can affect the decision. Some policies first consider whether a person can perform their own job. Later, the policy may use a different test that looks at whether the person can do another type of work.

Insurers may also review waiting periods, benefit limits, exclusions, and the documents needed to support the claim. Even if migraines affect someone’s work, the claim must still meet the policy’s definition of disability. Reading the policy can help explain what the insurer is checking and what information may be needed. If the company asks for more details, the request should be reviewed carefully so the response addresses the issue raised.

Clear details can make a difference

Insurers look beyond the diagnosis when reviewing migraine disability claims. They may need to understand how often attacks happen, what medical care has been provided, and which job duties the person struggles to perform. Keeping accurate records and describing work limits clearly can help present a fuller picture of the condition.

Each claim is different, and the policy wording plays a part in the final decision. If the insurer questions or denies a claim, professional guidance may help clarify what the decision means and what options may be available.

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