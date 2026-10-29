A crane truck broke down on the Larnaca to Nicosia highway on Thursday, partially blocking the left lane about one kilometre from the Rizoelia roundabout towards Nicosia, during heavy rainfall.

The vehicle was immobilised in the emergency lane and part of the left lane, with police officers at the scene working to move it.

Heavy rainfall across Cyprus is also affecting road conditions, with reduced visibility and water accumulating on roads, making surfaces slippery.

Police have urged motorists to drive carefully, reduce their speed and remain alert to changing conditions.

The situation may change as weather conditions develop, police said, adding that the update reflected road conditions at 12.15pm.