You read that right! The very first Halloween parade for four-legged guests is on its way! Organised by Glow and Beyond Events, Papaflessa Street in Agioi Omologites in Nicosia will fill with doggos and beyond as pet owners bring their beloved buddies to this unique experience.

The event will take place from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday, November 1, bringing together the animal lovers’ community to celebrate the Halloween spirit of the season.

Pets and their guardians are encouraged to arrive dressed up in their best Halloween costume and get ready for an afternoon of spooky surprises, treats and wholesome gatherings.

“All pets and their humans are welcome,” say the organisers. “Get ready to show off your pet’s Halloween look in Cyprus’ first pet Halloween parade.”

With free entrance and homemade dog treats, this one-of-a-kind event will certainly be a charming afternoon out in the city.

Those curious to explore it and connect with fellow pet lovers are advised to register their pet via the online form.

Halloween Pet Parade

First Halloween parade in Cyprus for pets and their owners. Costumes, treats and spooky surprises. November 1. Papaflessa Street, Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. 4pm-6pm. Free admission. Registrations needed. @gl0wco