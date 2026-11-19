Police released on Thursday a 70-year-old man held over the alleged plot to murder Giorgos Xiourouppas, after he declined to repeat in writing the accusations he had made verbally against others.

The man, who knew Xiourouppas from prison, is alleged to have been handed about 820 grammes of the explosive Semtex and asked to fit a remote-controlled detonator, according to Reporter website.

The website cited the police as saying he tipped off officers and Xiourouppas regarding the planned assassination and named two Greek Cypriots from Nicosia as being involved.

Xiourouppas referred to those conversations in his own statement, however, the 70-year-old had not confirmed them in a written statement, and police say that changed late in the day, leading to his release.

Four men were arrested last Tuesday, November 10, and held for eight days by order of the Nicosia court.

They are a 48-year-old described by police as the main suspect, a 32-year-old, a 36-year-old Bulgarian national and the 70-year-old.

Conspiracy to commit murder

They were investigated for conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession and transport of explosives, participation in a criminal syndicate and money laundering.

Police told the court the alleged €800,000 contract was financed from the United Arab Emirates, with the money reportedly to be paid in two instalments of €400,000, one in advance and one on completion.

Two men believed to be behind it are wanted abroad, and European and international arrest warrants are in force.

On November 15, a Greek Cypriot from Limassol, was arrested at Dubai airport, though police say they are awaiting official information and will seek his extradition, although it is unclear whether that is possible.

The second man has given an interview to well-known social media figure Annie Alexui rejecting the accusations and making counter-allegations against Xiourouppas.

Much of the prosecution case rests on the 36-year-old, who had previously been deported in 2014 and was residing in Cyprus illegally.

He had previously worked for Xiourouppas, and was selected due to his access to him and to the vehicles he used.

A Dubai connection

He told investigators that one wanted man, speaking by video call from Dubai, asked him to place a bomb in Xiourouppas’ car and detonate it remotely, outside a nightclub.

He said he received €15,400 through Revolut and a further €2,000 to €3,000 in cash.

He was also promised money for his daughter and help with residence papers.

He claims he agreed but never intended to go through with it, destroyed his phone and eventually told a confidant, before meeting Xiourouppas himself.

Witnesses present at that meeting have supported aspects of his account, and he identified both wanted men from photographs.

Faulty detonator foiled murder attempt

Police say the alleged plot was due to take place on September 12 but failed because of a faulty detonator.

They say the 70-year-old deliberately disabled it after learning the target and telephoned Xiourouppas on September 14.

A second detonator was allegedly delivered later, and officers are now looking for a seventh suspect over it.

According to police, the 70-year-old, who had “friendly relations” with Xiourouppas, disabled that one too.

Asked in regard to an earlier visit to Xiourouppas’ home, the 70-year-old reportedly said he had gone to “take measurements for railings”.

Defence lawyers argued in court that two months had passed and that the evidence did not connect their clients to the case, pointing out that no testimony existed apart from the complainant’s and that the explosive devices have not been recovered.

Xiourouppas told police he mediated in July over repayment of a debt of 2,469,500 USDT, a cryptocurrency, and was never paid the commission promised to him.

Investigators are examining whether this dispute lies behind the contract.

Xiourouppas was jailed for 20 years in 2016 for the voluntary manslaughter of Panayiotis Christodoulou in a Larnaca bar.

He was released on licence in 2024 after serving eight years.