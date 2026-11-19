Zara Home has reopened its store at the Mall of Cyprus shopping centre in Nicosia, following an expansion that brings its retail space to 412m².

The store features a space distributed across the different rooms that make up a home. Warm, organic materials in neutral tones are the protagonists of the interior design, combining natural elements such as natural mortar and fine wood.

Customers enter the store through the bedroom area, where they can discover a wide selection of bed linen, renewed with different collections and proposals throughout the season. This space connects directly to the children’s area, featuring a dedicated space for the little ones, including a specific area for newborns, as well as decorative ideas for their rooms, textiles, furniture and a play area.

The store continues with the bathroom and cosmetics areas, located at the back, where the home fragrance collection is presented.

To the left of the entrance, customers will find the kitchen area, featuring a selection of products for cooking and dining, including table linen, tableware, cutlery and glassware. This space connects to the living room area, showcasing a wide range of furniture, decorative accessories and lifestyle collections.

Technology and Shopping Experience

When it comes to technology, the store embodies Zara Home’s retail concept, equipped with state-of-the-art technological tools to offer customers a seamlessly integrated experience with the online platform.

About Zara Home and the Inditex Group

Zara Home is the home furnishing brand of the Inditex Group. Its collections offer everything needed to decorate different spaces with a style that is simple yet timeless. Launched in 2003, the brand now operates in around 60 markets. As the brand evolves, its focus remains on accompanying and leaving an impact on customers, always with a clear emphasis on quality. Over time, Zara Home has developed inspiring special collections, extending its product range into lifestyle offerings.

Zara Home is part of the Inditex Group, together with Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho. With a business model driven by innovation and customer service, Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores across more than 200 markets. The company is also committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.