Heavy rainfall is affecting roads across Paphos district, with reduced visibility and slippery surfaces reported at around 11.15am, police said on Thursday.

Water runoff in some areas was making driving conditions more hazardous, prompting police to urge motorists to exercise caution.

Drivers were advised to reduce speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert to changing road conditions.

Police warned that the situation may change as weather conditions develop, stressing that the information reflects the road network at the time of publication.

The fire brigade responded to calls for help in Paphos, including for fallen trees, which were removed by the local self-government organisation (EOA)

The Polis Chrysochous fire station responded to a call in Miliou, when branches had fallen onto electricity lines.