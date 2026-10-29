A 20-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint in Limassol on Thursday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 20 minutes past midnight, while the man was riding his motorcycle in the Ayia Zoni area of Limassol, when two pedestrians stopped him and demanded that he hand over his vehicle.

When the 20-year-old refused to comply, one of the suspects attacked him and took his money before fleeing on foot.

Meanwhile, the second suspect stole the motorcycle and escaped on it.