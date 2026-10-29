MSPS Cyprus received a significant accolade at the Carob Awards 2026, winning the Silver Award for its Corporate Social Responsibility programme ‘ESSO Safe Vision: See clearly. Drive safer’, which was designed and implemented for eWise Cyprus Ltd – ESSO.

The award falls into the category: “Events with a CSR Component (PR Section)”.

The idea behind the initiative stemmed from a simple yet significant observation: that whilst drivers systematically look after their vehicles, they do not always look after their eyesight – one of the most important factors in safe driving.

By transforming ESSO petrol stations into prevention centres, the programme offered free eye tests and spectacles, bringing prevention closer to drivers’ daily lives. Through initiatives across Cyprus, hundreds of drivers were examined.

The programme was implemented in collaboration with the Cyprus Opticians’ Council and A. Potamitis Medicare, under the auspices of the Cyprus Police-Traffic Department.

This accolade highlights the value of strategic communication when combined with creativity, meaningful partnerships and social impact. For MSPS Cyprus, the honour is yet another confirmation that the most powerful ideas are those that go beyond mere promotion and create real value for society.

About MSPS Cyprus

MSPS Cyprus provides comprehensive services in Public Relations, Experiential & Promotional Marketing, Event Management and Phygital solutions, creating targeted communication strategies that combine the physical and digital worlds.

The Company’s services include public relations strategies, press office services, media relations, digital PR, the strategy and implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and crisis management.

At the same time, it designs innovative brand activations and corporate events, creating experiences that strengthen consumers’ connection with brands. With a focus on creativity, strategic thinking and innovation, the Company provides high value-added solutions that meet the modern demands of the market.

About the CAROB Awards

The CAROB Awards are organised by the Cyprus Communication Agencies Association (SDEK), with the Press and Information Office acting as co-organiser. The first Awards took place in 2019, and the institution has grown into the largest advertising and communications awards event in Cyprus, with over 450 entries in its last two editions. The CAROB Awards’ fourth edition took place in 2026.