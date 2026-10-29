Wellness, made personal: bringing the spa experience home in Cyprus

In Cyprus, outdoor living is more than a season; it is part of the rhythm of everyday life. A quiet morning on the terrace, a long evening with friends, a moment to disconnect after work. Increasingly, these familiar rituals are inspiring something new: a personal wellness space that feels like a natural extension of home.

For Cyprus-based Arete Spa, the ambition is simple: make thoughtfully-designed wellness experiences accessible to homes, villas, boutique hotels and professional spaces. The company, operated by Global Spa Solutions Ltd, brings together premium equipment, tailored configurations and practical guidance to help turn an idea into a lasting part of daily life, from product selection and custom design to professional installation and after-sales support.

The timeless appeal of a sauna

The sauna offers a rare luxury: time without distractions. Traditional Finnish-style heat, contemporary glass façades and the warmth of natural timber combine to create a quiet architectural feature as much as a personal retreat. Arete Spa’s outdoor barrel sauna collection includes compact designs and larger models, with electric or wood-fired heating options available across selected products.

Indoors, the possibilities are equally versatile. From a classic dry sauna to a smaller infrared sauna for two, the right choice depends on space, preferred heating style and the kind of experience a client hopes to create. Arete Spa also offers custom-made saunas, with design and installation tailored to each client’s space and requirements. The result can be intimate, practical and beautifully-integrated with its surroundings.

A new reason to stay in

A premium hot tub changes how a terrace is used. It can become a place to slow down after a long day, enjoy a peaceful evening or spend unhurried time together. Design details matter here: comfortable seating, easy-to-use controls, water care and an installation that suits the property.

As an official distributor of Wellis, Arete Spa also connects clients with established European wellness manufacturing. Its wider range includes outdoor hydromassage hot tubs and solutions for different garden sizes, residential settings and hospitality concepts.

Cold water, with a considered approach

Cold-water immersion has found a place in contemporary wellness and fitness culture. For some, it is a refreshing ritual; for others, it offers a deliberate moment of focus.

Rather than promise instant transformation, Arete Spa approaches the category as part of a broader personal wellness routine, with hot- and cold-spa options among the available solutions. Anyone new to cold immersion should begin cautiously and seek medical advice when appropriate.

Designed for real life, not just the photograph

The most successful wellness space starts with the details that are easy to overlook: where a unit will sit, how it will be accessed, which electrical or plumbing connections are needed and how it will be maintained. A secluded garden sauna might call for one solution; a hotel recovery area or architect-designed villa may require another. Arete Spa provides professional installation, technical assistance and ongoing customer support to help clients throughout the process.

Arete Spa works with clients to explore these choices, whether the brief is a single compact cabin or a coordinated outdoor setting with a sauna, hot tub, plunge pool and shower. Its solutions are suitable for private homes and villas, luxury residences, hotels, gyms, property developers and commercial wellness facilities. For customers looking for saunas in Cyprus, hot tubs in Cyprus, custom-made saunas or wellness solutions in Cyprus, the company offers guidance tailored to each project.

Natural materials, clean lines and practical planning turn a striking idea into somewhere people genuinely want to spend time. Arete Spa’s new showroom at Pernera Street 1, Protaras (Paralimni), is scheduled to open end of November , giving customers the opportunity to explore its products and receive professional advice. Arete Spa serves customers across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, Ayia Napa, Protaras and Paralimni.

Abachi Wood Décor: Beyond the Sauna

Arete Spa brings Abachi wood décor to interior design in Cyprus, offering elegant natural timber solutions for architects, interior designers and property developers.

Known for its smooth texture, warm appearance and premium finish, Abachi wood is ideal for luxury sauna interiors, decorative wall features and bespoke wooden detailing.

Explore the possibilities at: arete-spa.cy