A 37-year-old woman lost €784 after falling victim to a scam, the police said on Thursday, warning other people to be wary of potential similar frauds.

The woman said she had received a phone call from an unknown person, who claimed to be a police officer and spoke in English, telling her that there was an unpaid fine issued on her name.

The 37-year-old’s phone screen reportedly displayed the fake name “[email protected]” instead of the phone number calling her.

The woman, convinced by the suspect, then gave him her bank details to arrange for the payment of the alleged fine and later found that her account had been debited with the amount of €784.

The case is being investigated by the Paphos police.