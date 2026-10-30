‘Tis the season to get spooked, and these upcoming film screenings promise to do just that. Evenings all about the dark, mysterious and spine-chilling forces are coming up this weekend and throughout the first week of November, extending the Halloween spell.

Motherwitch

From October 30 to November 4, Premier Cinemas at the Nicosia Mall will screen Cyprus’ first horror and folk-gothic film, Motherwitch, directed by Minos Papas.

Set in 1882, the film follows Eleni, who reaches into the shadows to resurrect her lost children, but instead summons the ancient Kalikantzari of Cypriot lore. She must now confront the storm of her grief and anger, and lift the curse.

CyFi Fest Halloween Double Feature

On Saturday, October 31, CyFi Fest gets into the mood for its next edition next year and organises a pop-up Halloween Film night, featuring two movies at Apollon Cinema in Limassol.

The night begins with a celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Donnie Darko, Richard Kelly’s iconic cult sci-fi classic.

Then, in a dark turn, the supernatural techno-horror film Bloat, directed by Pablo Absento, is screened, starring Ben McKenzie and Bojana Novakovic.

Introducing the film is producer Maria Zatulovskaya, whilst after the screening a live Q&A will take place.

Scary movie lovers are encouraged to attend dressed in their best Halloween or cosplay costume to win a special gift.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

In Larnaca, a Halloween film night is planned for October 31 at the Municipal Market.

This is another cinema evening by the Larnaca Cinema Society, which presents this classic film that blends music, comedy and horror.

The screening begins at 8pm and has free entrance, shown in the original English language.

Little Shop of Horrors

STYX Film Encounters brings another cult horror-musical special screening as soon as November arrives. The night of November 6 at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia will feature a film screening of the 1986 film, Little Shop of Horrors, a live discussion and a themed pop-up flower shop.

The premise of the film begins in a rundown flower shop on Skid Row, where Seymour Krelborn, a shy and awkward assistant, discovers a mysterious plant that promises to transform his fortunes. As the strange plant attracts attention and brings unexpected success, Seymour discovers that keeping it alive requires increasingly disturbing sacrifices.

Packed with dark humour, songs and an extraordinary man-eating plant, the film has become a cult classic.

But that’s not all the event has in store. STYX collaborates with Groundt Plant Store to bring the film’s Mushnik’s Flower Shop to life. Plus, a post-screening discussion will invite musician Arsenis Agisilaou to the stage.

Audience members who come dressed up, either as characters from the film or in a Halloween costume, get in for free and enjoy priority entry.

Talk about immersive events this Halloween season!

Motherwitch

Cypriot folk gothic film, directed by Minos Papas. October 30-November 4. Premier Cinemas, Nicosia Mall. 7.45pm and 10pm. www.premiercinemas.com.cy

CyFi Fest Halloween Double Feature

Two film screenings: Donnie Darko and Bloat. October 31. Apollon Cinema, Limassol. 7.30pm. €5. www.geekotopos.org

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Film screening of cult horror-musical-comedy film. October 31. Municipal Market, Larnaca. 8pm. Free admission. In English, with Greek subtitles

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) — Halloween Special

Screening of the film Little Shop of Horrors, dress-up, plant decor and discussion. By STYX Film Encounters. November 6. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. https://styxfilmencounters.com/event/little-shop-of-horrors-1986/