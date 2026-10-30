An employee for an accountant’s office in Paphos lost €6,000 when she received an email, appearing to be from a bank, asking her to update her personal details.
The police said on Friday that the woman followed the instructions and soon afterwards found the sum had been taken from her bank account.
She immediately filed a complaint with the police.
Following the incident, the police have repeated warnings against following links and uploading personal details.
Click here to change your cookie preferences