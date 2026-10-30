A 50-year-old woman was injured in a collision involving two cyclists and a car in Polis Chrysochous on Thursday afternoon, and police are searching for the second cyclist who left the scene.

The collision happened at around 3.30pm on the Polis Chrysochous to Androlikou road, police said.

An 80-year-old man was driving the car when it collided with a bicycle travelling ahead of it.

The bicycle was then pushed into a second cyclist riding alongside, causing both women to fall onto the road.

One cyclist left the scene and is being sought by police.

The other, aged 50, was taken first to Polis Chrysochous hospital and later transferred to Paphos general hospital for further treatment.

Doctors found she had suffered an orbital fracture and leg injuries. She remains in hospital for further treatment.

Police said the injured woman was residing illegally in Cyprus.

The 80-year-old driver was taken to a police station and questioned.

Investigations into the circumstances of the collision are continuing.