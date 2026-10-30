Four people were arrested during nationwide police operations on Thursday night for offences including motorcycle theft, assaulting and insulting a police officer, and handling stolen goods, authorities said on Friday.

Police stopped and checked 467 drivers and 99 passengers, while 26 inspections of premises resulted in two complaints.

Traffic checks led to 285 reports for various offences, including 85 for speeding.

Four traffic violation cases are also under investigation, and three vehicles were impounded.

Officers also carried out 112 alcohol tests, resulting in nine complaints.

Operations to prevent and combat crime would continue daily, police said, with increased patrols and targeted checks to protect the public and maintain order.