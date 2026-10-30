The Republic of Cyprus has reiterated its position that the 2019 Turkey-Libya MoU on maritime delimitation is “null and void”.

Speaking during a UN Security Council open debate on emerging technologies and maritime security, Cyprus’ representative Maria Michail said “this purported agreement is null and void, does not comply with international law and, in particular, the rules pertaining to the conclusion of treaties as well as UNCLOS.”

“Geography cannot be changed, nor can the sovereign rights of states be disregarded through arbitrary maritime delimitations,” she said.

Michail added that “article 121 of UNCLOS clearly establishes the regime of islands and their entitlement to maritime zones.”

She stressed that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea is fundamental to maritime security, legal certainty and the peaceful settlement of disputes, adding that its provisions reflecting customary international law are binding upon all states.

“The Mediterranean is our common sea. Its security and stability depend on good neighbourly relations grounded on respect for international law and the sovereign rights of all coastal states,” she said.

Addressing the main theme of the debate, she reaffirmed Cyprus’ position that “technological progress must remain anchored in international law”, particularly the UN Charter and UNCLOS.