For a founder with a finished product and no audience, the first customers are the hardest. A few years ago the advice was simple: write blog posts, rank on Google, wait. Today a growing share of people ask an AI assistant for a recommendation, scroll a community thread, or browse a launch site instead of clicking through ten blue links. The routes to a first customer have multiplied, and so have the ways to waste a year.

For founders in a small home market like Cyprus, the question comes early. A local customer base will not carry a software business for long, so the product has to be found by strangers abroad from the start. Here is what tends to work.

Be described the same way everywhere

AI assistants and search engines build their picture of a product from what other sites say about it. If one page calls it a scheduling tool, another a CRM, and the founder’s own site a “platform for teams”, none of those descriptions adds up to anything. Pick one plain sentence that says what the product does and for whom, and use it on the website, in every profile and in every listing. Repetition across independent sites is what makes a small product recognisable to a machine and to a person.

List the product where buyers browse

Directories and launch sites are an old idea that has become useful again. They give a new product a page that search engines can index, a link back to the founder’s site, and a chance of being seen by people who browse for new tools on purpose. Some are general, some specialise in AI products, developer tools or a single industry.

They also vary in format. Product Hunt is built around a single launch day. Others are permanent catalogues. SaaSCity takes a less common approach: each listed startup appears as a building on an isometric city map, so visitors explore products the way they would explore a game world. The format matters less than the fit. A developer tool belongs where developers look, and an accounting app belongs where small business owners compare options.

A sensible order is to start with the handful of sites closest to the product’s niche, write a description that suits each audience, and keep a simple spreadsheet of where the product is listed and what each listing says.

Show up where questions get asked

Every niche has a forum, a subreddit, a Slack or Discord group, or a newsletter where people ask for recommendations. Founders who answer questions there, without pasting a link into every reply, build a name over months. When someone eventually asks for exactly the kind of tool they make, other members do the recommending.

Write for one person with one problem

Content still works, but generic articles do not. A post titled “10 productivity tips” competes with thousands of others. A post that explains how a dental clinic can stop double booking appointments competes with very few, and the person who finds it is already close to buying. The narrower the problem, the better the reader.

Measure the boring things

It is easy to celebrate a spike in visits after a launch. The numbers that matter are quieter: which source sent the people who signed up, which of them came back a week later, and which of them paid. A founder who checks those three things every week will know within a couple of months which channels deserve more time and which can be dropped.

Patience is part of the plan

None of these routes works overnight. A listing takes weeks to be indexed, a community takes months to trust a newcomer, and an article can take half a year to rank. The founders who get found are usually the ones who kept doing a few of these things steadily, long after the launch week excitement had passed.

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