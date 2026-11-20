Friday’s weather will be mildly cloudy across most of he island, though temperatures will nonetheless rise to a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius inland, 26 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 15 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain partially cloudy, with localised light fog and mist expected to form.

Temperatures will drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland, 16 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather will remain largely the same through the weekend, with Monday expected to be clearer.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday.