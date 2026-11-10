The number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in Cyprus rose to 27,340 at the end of September, Eurostat figures published on Tuesday show.

The total was up from 26,885 at the end of August and 26,640 at the end of July.

Cyprus has 27.4 beneficiaries for every 1,000 inhabitants, the third-highest rate among EU member states.

Only the Czech Republic, with 35.9, and Slovakia, with 28.0, recorded higher figures.

Across the bloc, 4.37 million people who fled Ukraine due to Russia’s ongoing war were under temporary protection as of last month, 61,055 fewer, than at the end of August.

Germany hosted the most, with 1,300,070 people, or 29.7 per cent of the EU total.

Poland followed with 858,545, or 19.6 per cent, and the Czech Republic with 391,720, or 9 per cent.

Numbers rose in 25 of the 27 member states between the end of August and the end of September.

The largest increases were in Germany, by 5,515 people, Romania, by 3,900, and Italy, by 2,505.

Ukrainians made up 98.5 per cent of all beneficiaries in the EU.

Adult women accounted for 44.1 per cent, adult men for 27.9 per cent and minors for 28 per cent.