President Nikos Christodoulides will travel to Kyiv on Wednesday for a working visit.

The trip is part of preparations ahead of Cyprus assuming the presidency of the Council of the European Union. The visit comes amid significant developments in Ukraine.

During his stay, Christodoulides will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He will reaffirm Cyprus’ commitment to international law and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine’s EU accession process and the priorities of the upcoming Cypriot EU Council Presidency.

They will also address the implementation and effectiveness of international sanctions, highlighting the need for a unified and transparent approach.

President Christodoulides will arrive in Kyiv on Thursday following a 10-hour train journey to get there from Poland.

He and President Zelenskiy will lay a wreath at the Wall of Heroes memorial to honour Ukrainians who have died defending their country.

This will be followed by a private meeting and expanded talks at the presidential palace on EU-Ukraine relations. The discussions will be followed by a working lunch.

Christodoulides will also meet the speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In addition, Christodoulides will visit a rehabilitation centre for children repatriated after they were abducted from parts of Ukraine.

Before leaving Kyiv, Christodoulides will tour the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a key monument of Ukraine’s Orthodox tradition and cultural heritage.

The president is accompanied by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, director of his diplomatic office Doros Venezis, and other officials. He will return to Cyprus on Friday.