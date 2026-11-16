First-time applications for asylum submitted in Cyprus reached 135 in August and 210 in September, according to data published by Eurostat on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of first-time applications on a European Union level stood at 34,835 in August, down 33 per cent in comparison to the previous year when 51,765 applications were registered.

At the same time, Eurostat recorded a total of 5,335 subsequent applications in August, having decreased by 63 per cent from 14,23 in the previous year.

At 3,660 applications, Afghans made for the largest group of first-time applicants in the EU in August. They were followed by Bangladeshis (2,585), Sudanese (2,090) and Ukrainians (1,475).

The highest number of first-time applicants was recorded in France (8,655), Italy (5,115), Greece (4,635), Germany (3,135) and Spain with 3,025 applications.

The highest number of first-time applications in relation to population was recorded in Slovenia, with 135 applicants per 100,000 inhabitants.