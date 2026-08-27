FC Barcelona has cancelled a two-week children’s football camp that was to take place in the occupied north next month following a barrage of complaints.

The link to the camp has been removed from the Barcelona website.

Sources to the Cyprus News Agency that the diplomatic and other interventions had discouraged the club from holding the tournament in the north.

The camp was to be held at the Near East university campus outside Nicosia towards Kyrenia.

On Tuesday, the Cyprus Football Association said its chairman Haris Loizides had written a letter to his Spanish counterpart Rafael Louzan, urging him to discourage footballing giant Barcelona from organising the football camp.