Mainly fine weather with a few passing clouds can be expected on Monday.
Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally to the south a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over slight seas.
Temperatures will reach 24C inland and along the coast, and 19C in the highest mountains.
Monday night will be clear with clouds forming locally.
Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over calm to slight seas.
Temperatures will drop to 13C inland, 16C along the coast and 9C in the highest mountains.
Clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday will give a few light showers.
Thursday will be mainly fine with scattered clouds.
Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average.
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