Mainly fine weather with a few passing clouds can be expected on Monday.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally to the south a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 24C inland and along the coast, and 19C in the highest mountains.

Monday night will be clear with clouds forming locally.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 13C inland, 16C along the coast and 9C in the highest mountains.

Clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday will give a few light showers.

Thursday will be mainly fine with scattered clouds.

Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average.