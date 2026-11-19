Cyprus will announce new features for its Digital Citizen app “in the coming days”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday, as he set out plans for closer cooperation with Greece on artificial intelligence, civil protection and European affairs.

Speaking at the fourth Greece-Cyprus Strategic Horizons Forum in Nicosia, Christodoulides urged companies to turn the two countries’ close political ties into “productive partnerships, investment and new opportunities”.

He called closer cooperation “imperative”, citing disruption to trade routes and high energy costs linked to conflicts around the world. Joint initiatives, he added, could help attract investment and support growth across the region.

He pointed to Digital Citizen as an example of what the two countries had already achieved. Cyprus drew on Greek expertise to give people access to official documents on their phones.

The stock of Greek direct investment in Cyprus rose by nearly two-thirds to €9.2 billion in June 2026 from €5.6bn in 2024, Invest Cyprus chairman Evgenios Evgeniou said on Wednesday.

He put Cypriot investment in Greece at about €2.7bn and announced a meeting with Greek businesses in Cyprus in early December to identify where they could invest next.

Speaking at the fourth Greece-Cyprus Strategic Horizons Forum in Nicosia, Evgeniou said more than 1,500 businesses with Greek interests operate in Cyprus. Trade in goods between the two countries reached €3.3bn in 2025, while exports to Greece of goods produced in Cyprus rose 12 per cent, he added.

Evgeniou said “those ties could help both countries attract investment from elsewhere.” Cyprus has business links in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean, while Greece has an established presence in the Balkans and south-eastern Europe.

Eurobank has entered into a share purchase agreement with Ivailo Dimitrov Mutafchiev and Tzeko Todorov Minev to acquire a 65 per cent stake in First Investment Bank (Fibank) for approximately €650 million. The consideration corresponds to €6.73 per share, valuing 100 per cent of Fibank at approximately €1 billion.

Following the envisaged combination of Fibank and Eurobank Bulgaria (Postbank), the combined franchise will become the largest bank in Bulgaria by total assets and deposits, with a market share of approximately 20 per cent, based on Bulgarian National Bank data as of September 30, 2026.

The transaction represents a further step in Eurobank’s strategy to build leading banking franchises across its core markets of Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria. Fibank already operates a branch in Cyprus.

The consideration is based on a locked-box mechanism and is subject to two main adjustments, a ticking fee accruing from June 30, 2027 until completion and any cash gains over book value realised from the future disposal of two non-core real estate assets.

Cyprus will continue to provide targeted support for households and businesses, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said on Wednesday, a day after the European Commission raised its growth forecasts for the island and warned that higher energy prices would squeeze household budgets.

In a written statement, Keravnos said the government would maintain a cautious approach to public finances while continuing to support health, education and social policy and investing in infrastructure “that improves the quality of life in our country”.

Tuesday’s growth upgrade put the Commission’s forecast for Cyprus at 3.4 per cent this year, up from 2.3 per cent in May. Brussels also raised its 2027 forecast to 3 per cent from 2.7 per cent.

Keravnos called the revisions “particularly encouraging”. The Commission’s figures put Cyprus third in the eurozone for projected growth this year, behind Malta and Slovenia, both at 3.9 per cent.

The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Association (Skek) has called for an urgent change to the law, accusing the industry’s watchdog of abusing its powers by using the threat of disciplinary proceedings to intimidate estate agents who criticise it.

The Real Estate Agents Registration Council said on Monday it had filed a police complaint over alleged ties between estate agents and firms operating under the same business names in the occupied areas of Cyprus. It said it had looked into the alleged links and was considering disciplinary proceedings against those involved.

In the same statement, the council rejected earlier allegations of abuse of power, saying it was carrying out its duties as the industry regulator. It also dismissed claims of intimidation during its elections, saying voting was by secret ballot under the supervision of the Interior Ministry.

Construction material prices in Cyprus rose 4.09 per cent year on year in October, with electrical fixtures nearly a tenth more expensive than a year earlier, according to figures released on Wednesday by the statistical service (Cystat).

The annual increase was up from 3.74 per cent in September and 3.39 per cent in August. Prices also rose faster month on month, climbing 0.39 per cent after a 0.26 per cent rise in September. The index reached 123.90 units, with 2021 set at 100.

Across the first ten months of 2026, construction material prices averaged 2.43 per cent more than in the same period of 2025.

Metallic products again recorded the largest annual increase among the five main categories, rising 6.18 per cent, up from 5.28 per cent in September. The index reached 112.13 units, up 0.36 per cent on the month and 3.16 per cent over the first ten months of the year.

Thomas Kazakos, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), met Thailand’s deputy transport minister, Sanphet Bunyamanee, at Hong Kong Maritime Week as a series of tanker attacks slowed traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the ICS account of the meeting, Kazakos stressed that ships should be able to pass through the strait without tolls, charges or controls. He also urged governments to work through the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to agree on global rules for cutting shipping emissions.

For Thailand, the danger at Hormuz is already familiar. Three Thai seafarers died after the Mayuree Naree was attacked in the strait in March. Their remains were returned to Thailand in July.

Thai state media reported that Bunyamanee discussed how Thailand could draw on the industry’s experience to make its maritime transport and logistics more efficient and sustainable.

Cyprus could help Indian companies invest in Europe through funds based on the island and give European investors a route into India, speakers at the 12th International Funds Summit in Limassol said this week.

Subhash Jangala, first secretary for economic affairs at India’s High Commission in Cyprus, put India’s overseas direct investment at about $20 billion a year.

He said more Indian businesses had been looking beyond the subcontinent over the past two to three years, with Europe among their targets. He pointed to Cyprus’ location, tax framework and stable legal environment as reasons investors might consider the island.

The Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government this week to bring down electricity costs, speed up public works and provide financial support to people displaced in 1974 who still cannot use their properties.

Speaking at the chamber’s annual general meeting in Deryneia, president Charalambos Manoli said “the Cypriot economy grew 3.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, but businesses were still dealing with high energy and borrowing costs, red tape and difficulty finding staff.”

Cyprus and Italy had the EU’s joint second-highest electricity price after Ireland in the first half of 2026 for non-household users consuming between 500 and 2,000 megawatt-hours a year. They paid an average of 23 cents per kilowatt-hour, about 28 per cent above the EU average of 18 cents.

Manoli called for faster progress on bringing natural gas into use, more energy storage, stronger support for solar panels and greater competition in the electricity market.

Cyprus is planning a €20 million grant scheme for 2027 and 2028 to help businesses store the electricity they generate from solar panels and cut their running costs, Energy Minister Michael Damianos said this week.

The scheme will cover companies that already have solar panels for their own use, as well as those planning to install them. Damianos announced the plans at the annual general meeting of the Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Deryneia.

The ministry also expects to open a separate, simplified grant scheme in the first quarter of 2027 for new entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35.

Damianos said the ministry had secured €352m for grant schemes under the 2021 – 2027 programming period, covering areas including energy and digital upgrades, manufacturing and the circular economy. From the start of 2021 to the end of September 2026, it paid out more than €151m on nearly 5,500 grant payment requests.

Cyprus’ industrial production increased by 1.2 per cent in September 2026 compared with August, recording its strongest monthly improvement since July, although output remained below the level recorded a year earlier, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The increase followed a particularly weak August, when industrial production fell by 1.8 per cent month-on-month, marking a partial recovery for the island’s industrial sector.

However, the annual comparison remained negative, with industrial production declining by 1.6 per cent in September compared with the same month in 2025.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has informed local businesses of three trade, investment and industry events scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2027, offering opportunities to establish commercial contacts and explore potential partnerships.

The programme includes the 16th Ethio Chamber International Trade Fair, which will run from February 3 to 7, 2027, at the Addis Ababa Exhibition Centre in Meskel Square.

The fair is intended to help companies explore the Ethiopian market and connect with potential trade and investment partners.

The second event, HortiFlora Ethiopia 2027, an international horticulture and floriculture trade fair, will take place from March 23 to 25 at the Addis International Convention Centre.