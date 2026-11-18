Construction material prices in Cyprus rose 4.09 per cent year on year in October, with electrical fixtures nearly a tenth more expensive than a year earlier, according to figures released on Wednesday by the statistical service (Cystat).

The annual increase was up from 3.74 per cent in September and 3.39 per cent in August. Prices also rose faster month on month, climbing 0.39 per cent after a 0.26 per cent rise in September. The index reached 123.90 units, with 2021 set at 100.

Across the first ten months of 2026, construction material prices averaged 2.43 per cent more than in the same period of 2025.

Metallic products again recorded the largest annual increase among the five main categories, rising 6.18 per cent, up from 5.28 per cent in September. The index reached 112.13 units, up 0.36 per cent on the month and 3.16 per cent over the first ten months of the year.

Within that group, aluminium and other metal products rose 6.27 per cent year on year to 124.11 units, despite a monthly increase of just 0.06 per cent. Their average price was 4.90 per cent higher between January and October.

Iron and steel products, meanwhile, rose 0.52 per cent on the month to 106.84 units, taking their annual increase to 6.13 per cent. They averaged 2.29 per cent more over the ten months.

The group covering wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics recorded the next-largest annual rise, at 5.21 per cent. Its index reached 126.61 units, up 0.10 per cent from September and 3.31 per cent over the first ten months.

Plastic products led the rise within that group. Their index held at 132.48 units for another month, leaving prices 6.43 per cent higher than a year earlier and 5.40 per cent higher over the ten months.

Wood products were also barely changed from September, rising 0.03 per cent to 128.45 units. They were 5.59 per cent more expensive year on year and 3.41 per cent higher over the ten months.

Chemical products recorded a larger monthly increase of 0.72 per cent, taking their index to 117.48 units. Prices rose 4.11 per cent year on year and 2.26 per cent over the first ten months.

Insulation materials, meanwhile, fell 0.05 per cent from September to 120.66 units, though prices remained 2.85 per cent higher than a year earlier and 1.60 per cent higher over the ten months.

Electromechanical products posted the biggest monthly rise among the main categories, increasing 0.67 per cent to 120.85 units. Their annual increase slowed to 3.01 per cent from 4.08 per cent in September, while prices averaged 2.95 per cent more over the first ten months.

Within that category, electrical fixtures recorded the steepest rise of any material listed by Cystat, up 9.54 per cent year on year. Their index reached 145.44 units after a 1.29 per cent monthly increase, while prices were 6.31 per cent higher over the ten months.

Heating and cooling equipment, meanwhile, held at 94.08 units for another month but was 7.18 per cent cheaper than in October 2025 and 1.87 per cent cheaper over the ten months. Other electromechanical products rose 0.36 per cent from September to 120.62 units, up 3.77 per cent year on year and 2.70 per cent over the ten months.

The minerals index reached 140.31 units, rising 0.56 per cent on the month, 3.26 per cent year on year and 2.25 per cent over the first ten months.

Cement had the highest index level among the subcategories, at 146.10 units, after prices rose 0.85 per cent from September, 5.45 per cent year on year and 2.72 per cent over the ten months.

Mineral aggregates held at 138.78 units, though prices were 0.56 per cent higher than a year earlier and 2.18 per cent higher over the ten months. Stone prices rose 0.62 per cent on the month to 133.37 units, up 2.44 per cent year on year and 1.61 per cent over the ten months.

The smallest annual rise among the main categories was in mineral products, where the index reached 128.52 units. Prices rose 0.46 per cent from September, 1.81 per cent from a year earlier and 0.73 per cent over the first ten months.

Within that group, cement products rose 0.49 per cent on the month to 129.07 units. Prices were 2.12 per cent higher year on year and 1.18 per cent higher over the ten months.

Finally, ceramics rose 0.33 per cent from September to 126.65 units and were 0.76 per cent more expensive than in October 2025, although they still averaged 0.78 per cent less over the first ten months.