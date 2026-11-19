Eight people were arrested for various offenses as part of police operations on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the offences included car arson, impersonation, residential burglary and theft, failure to comply with court terms, and assault on a police officer.

As part of the operations, 429 drivers and 135 passengers were stopped and checked, while 27 checks of premises were carried out simultaneously.

The police filed a total of 193 traffic complaints concerning various traffic violations, 109 of which concerned exceeding the speed limit. Seven vehicles were seized as part of the operations.

Officers also carried out 115 alcohol tests, resulting in seven complaints.