On Thursday, the weather will be partly cloudy with light showers, mainly in the west and the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to around 25 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 15 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow southwest to west at up to 4 Beaufort and temporarily in the windward, up to strong 5 Beaufort. The sea will be a little rough.

The weather will remain partly cloudy in the evening.

Temperatures will drop to 14 degrees inland, to 20 degrees on the west coast, around 18 degrees on the rest of the coast and to 10 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwesterly at 3 Beaufort and may occasionally increase to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be a little rough.

The weather will remain partly cloudy on Friday and over the weekend. The temperature will increase slightly on Friday and gradually decrease until Sunday