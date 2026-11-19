A police officer told the Nicosia district court on Thursday that the mother of 14-year-old Stylianos Constantinou telephoned police in October 2013 to report quarrels with her husband.

The call came almost six years before the boy took his own life in September 2019.

The officer served at Kokkinotrimithia police station until October 2013, and according to an entry he made in the station incident log on 1 October that year, the mother said family problems with her husband had led her to take her three minor children to her parents’ house for a few days, until matters calmed down.

The officer said he asked what the problems were and whether she wished to say more, however she refused, and made clear she only wanted the incident recorded.

The defendants are the boy’s parents and social welfare officers, with the court examining whether responsibility for his death lies within the family or with state services.

The trial is focused on alleged abuse or neglect at home, whether the mother knew of it and failed to report it, and whether welfare officers properly assessed the information they received.

On Monday, a speech therapist who worked with Stylianos at Ayia Varvara primary school told the court he was “malnourished” and appeared to be “a child that was suffering”.

She said he told her he was afraid of his father, who he said had beaten him, and that he often came to school tired and dishevelled with poor hygiene.

The trial resumes on Monday at 11am.