The Larnaca Tourism Board on Thursday warned recipients not to open suspicious emails sent from its official information account after it was compromised by hackers.

The fraudulent emails, sent from [email protected], carry the subject line “Collaboration Invitation for Upcoming Project” and include a PDF attachment and a password.

The board said the messages had not been sent by its staff and urged recipients to delete them without opening any attachments or clicking on links.

Marketing officer Paula Manoli-Gray said the account had been blocked as soon as the board’s IT provider detected the suspicious emails.

“No cause for alarm! It is a scam email that has been making the rounds in several companies,” she said.

Manoli-Gray added that no other email accounts belonging to the tourism board had been compromised and that additional security measures had been introduced.

The board said the purpose of the scam remained unclear, describing it as an opportunistic attempt rather than an attack specifically targeting the organisation.