The European Union “possesses the tools” to bring about a solution to the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday, as he evaluated the latest developments on the issue after European Commission envoy Raffaele Fitto’s meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier in the day.

“It is highly significant that Fitto is in Turkey. It underscores the role the EU seeks to play; a role for which we have advocated from the outset, as we firmly believe the EU possesses the tools to lead us towards a mutually beneficial situation,” he said.

He added that both he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have “conveyed … that … if Turkey wishes to see positive developments in its relations with the EU, all of this presupposes the resumption of substantive talks based on the agreed framework”.

Von der Leyen had said in the summer that the EU and Turkey are “strategic partners”, and that they are “committed to strengthening our relationship”, while also calling on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “seize the renewed momentum” to bring about a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Christodoulides on Friday was also asked whether a date has been set for his planned tripartite meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and replied in the negative.

“We are awaiting word from the secretary-general. I have also been in contact with his envoy [Maria Angela Holguin]. A meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader has been scheduled for next week,” he said, with that meeting set to take place on Tuesday.

Tripartite expected before end of month

It is expected that the tripartite meeting will take place towards the end of this month, with sources having told the Cyprus Mail that should it be deemed that “adequate” progress has been achieved at the end of the tripartite meeting, it remains possible that an enlarged meeting could be held during the first half of December.

On this front, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had said on Tuesday that an agreement for the opening of new crossing points before the tripartite meeting is “feasible”.

The two leaders had agreed last week to open two new crossing points, linking Louroujina to Lympia, near Larnaca, and Karavostasi to Kambos, west of Lefka, but mayors in both Nicosia and Athienou expressed upset that their localities were passed over for crossing points.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said he is “51 per cent” optimistic about the chances of there being a result to announce following the tripartite meeting.

“I do not like selling false hope, nor do I like selling despair. Let’s say 51 to 49. I think something new will emerge,” he told Genc TV, stressing that Guterres “would probably not want to hold his last Cyprus meeting in vain”, given that his term in office will draw to a conclusion in six weeks’ time.