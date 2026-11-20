The federation of environmental NGOs (Opok) on Thursday warned against the routine use of planning exemptions to approve large-scale private developments, arguing that economic benefits alone did not necessarily justify such decisions.

The statement came as the House interior committee began examining the issue, following an audit report warning that planning exemptions risked becoming the rule rather than the exception.

“When a large-scale private development is planned in an area where town planning regulations do not permit it, an exemption cannot be the easy way out,” Opok said.

The federation stressed that land-use decisions could have lasting consequences for local communities, agricultural production, landscapes and natural resources.

“Planning exemptions must not be used as a routine means of approving large-scale private projects,” it said.

While acknowledging that private investment could create jobs and bring economic benefits, Opok argued that such advantages did not automatically mean a development served the public interest.

It called for a detailed assessment of the benefits and consequences for residents and the environment, saying general references to economic growth or tourism development were insufficient to justify exemptions.

“Particular care is required when large-scale developments are proposed on productive agricultural land, land subject to land consolidation schemes or sensitive coastal areas,” the federation said.

Opok warned that such projects could result in the loss of agricultural land, increased water consumption and the fragmentation of natural habitats.

It stressed that the cumulative pressures placed on an area should be thoroughly assessed before any exemption was granted.

The federation also called for greater transparency in decision-making, suggesting the use of scientific tools, including multi-criteria analysis and comparisons of alternative development sites.

However, it emphasised that these methods should complement, rather than replace, legally required environmental assessments.

“The granting of a derogation does not exempt a project from environmental assessment obligations, whilst any financial or other compensatory measures do not eliminate environmental impacts and do not replace compliance with the law,” Opok said.

The federation also called for monitoring of approved projects to ensure that what was eventually built complied with the terms of the original approval.

“Opok emphasises that planning exemptions should only be granted in extremely rare, duly justified cases,” it said.

“The protection of the public interest, the preservation of the natural environment and respect for society must be prioritised,” the federation concluded.