The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has completed its annual assessment of companies that provide financial market reporting services across the European Union, confirming that its supervisory responsibilities will remain unchanged.

The assessment, based on data from the 2025 calendar year, found that all 10 data reporting services providers (DRSPs) currently supervised directly by ESMA continue to exceed the thresholds that determine whether they fall under the EU regulator’s oversight.

Companies whose activities are considered less significant for the wider European market will continue to be supervised by their respective national financial regulators.

The decision means there will be no change to the division of supervisory responsibilities between ESMA and national authorities.

DRSPs are companies that provide services helping financial markets operate transparently by collecting, processing and publishing information about financial transactions.

Their work includes making information about trades in shares, bonds and other financial instruments available to investors, regulators and the wider market.

This information helps investors understand the prices at which financial products are being traded, while allowing regulators to monitor activity and identify potential problems.

ESMA is responsible for authorising and supervising these service providers across the EU, although certain companies can qualify for an exemption from its direct oversight if their activities are considered to have limited importance for the wider European market.

In those cases, supervision remains with the relevant national competent authority, meaning the financial regulator in the country where the provider operates.

The annual assessment is designed to ensure that the supervisory arrangements reflect changes in the size and importance of these businesses and their activities across the EU.

A provider that grows or becomes more relevant to financial markets may eventually exceed the thresholds for national supervision and fall under ESMA’s direct oversight.

Following the latest assessment, ESMA said it would continue to monitor developments and work with national regulators and supervised companies to ensure that oversight remains smooth and transparent.

The process is intended to maintain consistent supervision across European financial markets while ensuring that regulatory responsibilities are proportionate to the importance of each provider’s activities.