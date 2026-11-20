The share of European Union banking assets held by subsidiaries of non-EU banking groups increased in 2025, while EU lenders strengthened their foreign currency funding positions, according to two reports published by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The reports, which examine the presence of foreign-owned banking subsidiaries in the EU and the currency composition of European The share of European Union banking assets held by subsidiaries of non-EU banking groups increased in 2025, while EU lenders strengthened their foreign currency funding positions, according to two reports published by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The reports, which examine the presence of foreign-owned banking subsidiaries in the EU and the currency composition of European banks’ assets and liabilities, show that subsidiaries of non-EU banking groups accounted for 10.22 per cent of total EU banking assets in December 2025, compared with 9.8 per cent a year earlier.

At the same time, EU banks increased the proportion of their funding denominated in foreign currencies to 25.3 per cent, up from 24.8 per cent in December 2024, helping to reduce mismatches between the currencies in which banks lend and those in which they obtain funding.

The EBA said the improvement was particularly evident in US dollar positions, where the gap between foreign currency exposures and funding was largely eliminated.

The growing presence of non-EU banking groups was mainly driven by subsidiaries ultimately controlled by financial institutions in the United States and the United Kingdom, whose activities expanded more quickly than those of EU banks.

The subsidiaries accounted for 8.56 per cent of EU banking loans, 7.37 per cent of debt securities and a considerably larger 30.55 per cent of derivatives, highlighting their particularly strong presence in certain wholesale financial markets.

Their share of derivatives activity was therefore almost three times their overall share of banking assets, reflecting the different business models and market specialisations of foreign-owned subsidiaries.

Foreign banks focus on financial counterparties

The EBA’s analysis identified significant differences between the activities of subsidiaries belonging to non-EU banking groups and those of banks headquartered within the European Union.

Foreign-owned subsidiaries were considerably more focused on financial counterparties, with credit institutions and other financial corporations accounting for 62 per cent of their reported assets.

The equivalent proportion for EU banks was just 27 per cent, indicating that domestic European lenders have a more diversified asset base and greater exposure to other types of borrowers.

Both groups conduct substantial cross-border banking activities, but subsidiaries of non-EU banking groups have a larger proportion of their assets booked outside the country in which they are established.

Their international business is also concentrated primarily on financial counterparties, whereas EU banks’ cross-border activities are more heavily directed towards non-financial corporations.

This distinction highlights the different roles played by the two groups in the European financial system, with foreign-owned subsidiaries more closely connected to international wholesale banking and financial markets.

The differences are also reflected in income generation, where subsidiaries of non-EU banking groups accounted for 6 per cent of interest income, 15 per cent of dividend income and 11 per cent of both fee and commission income and other operating income.

Their presence was particularly pronounced in specialised activities that generate fees rather than relying primarily on traditional lending.

These included commodities-related services, where they accounted for 70.41 per cent of the relevant market, followed by corporate finance at 33.03 per cent.

They also held substantial shares in administrative services provided to collective investment schemes for central banks, at 32.47 per cent, and custody services, at 26.07 per cent.

The figures underline the importance of foreign-owned banking subsidiaries in specialist financial services, particularly activities linked to international markets, investment management and the handling of financial assets.

US dollar funding concentrated among major banks

The second report examined how EU banks manage their assets and funding across different currencies, finding that foreign currency funding increased by 9 per cent in absolute terms between December 2024 and December 2025.

The increase was driven mainly by repo transactions and unsecured wholesale funding, reflecting the importance of international money markets in financing European banking activities.

By December 2025, foreign currencies accounted for 28.6 per cent of EU banks’ total exposures, while their share of funding stood at 25.3 per cent.

The difference between the two proportions narrowed over the year, suggesting that banks had become better aligned in terms of the currencies in which they hold assets and obtain financing.

The report also highlighted the dominant position of global systemically important institutions (G-SIIs) in international currency markets.

Although these major banks account for approximately one-third of total funding across the EU banking sector, they provide more than half of all foreign currency funding and over two-thirds of funding denominated in US dollars.

Their dominance is particularly pronounced in US dollar repurchase agreement (repo) markets, where they account for almost 90 per cent of funding volumes.

Repo transactions involve banks obtaining short-term financing by selling securities while agreeing to repurchase them at a later date, making them an important source of liquidity in financial markets.

The concentration of US dollar funding among G-SIIs highlights the importance of a relatively small number of major international banks in maintaining access to foreign currency financing across the European banking system.

Banks retain strong funding buffers

Despite differences in currency exposures and funding structures, the EBA found that EU banks maintained strong overall funding positions.

Their Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) buffers remained comfortably above the minimum regulatory requirements, both across the banking sector as a whole and in most significant currencies.

The NSFR measures whether banks have sufficient stable funding to support their assets and activities over a one-year period, helping to reduce the risk of liquidity problems arising from excessive reliance on short-term financing.

The report identified only three exceptions, involving the Norwegian krone, Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Together, these currencies accounted for just 2.3 per cent of total available stable funding, limiting their overall significance for the sector.

The findings point to a European banking sector that is increasingly reliant on international financial markets while maintaining relatively strong funding and liquidity positions.

They also underline the growing importance of non-EU banking groups in specialist financial activities, particularly derivatives, commodities trading and corporate finance, as well as the concentration of foreign currency funding among the largest international institutions.’ assets and liabilities, show that subsidiaries of non-EU banking groups accounted for 10.22 per cent of total EU banking assets in December 2025, compared with 9.8 per cent a year earlier.

At the same time, EU banks increased the proportion of their funding denominated in foreign currencies to 25.3 per cent, up from 24.8 per cent in December 2024, helping to reduce mismatches between the currencies in which banks lend and those in which they obtain funding.

The EBA said the improvement was particularly evident in US dollar positions, where the gap between foreign currency exposures and funding was largely eliminated.

The growing presence of non-EU banking groups was mainly driven by subsidiaries ultimately controlled by financial institutions in the United States and the United Kingdom, whose activities expanded more quickly than those of EU banks.

The subsidiaries accounted for 8.56 per cent of EU banking loans, 7.37 per cent of debt securities and a considerably larger 30.55 per cent of derivatives, highlighting their particularly strong presence in certain wholesale financial markets.

Their share of derivatives activity was therefore almost three times their overall share of banking assets, reflecting the different business models and market specialisations of foreign-owned subsidiaries.

Foreign banks focus on financial counterparties

The EBA’s analysis identified significant differences between the activities of subsidiaries belonging to non-EU banking groups and those of banks headquartered within the European Union.

Foreign-owned subsidiaries were considerably more focused on financial counterparties, with credit institutions and other financial corporations accounting for 62 per cent of their reported assets.

The equivalent proportion for EU banks was just 27 per cent, indicating that domestic European lenders have a more diversified asset base and greater exposure to other types of borrowers.

Both groups conduct substantial cross-border banking activities, but subsidiaries of non-EU banking groups have a larger proportion of their assets booked outside the country in which they are established.

Their international business is also concentrated primarily on financial counterparties, whereas EU banks’ cross-border activities are more heavily directed towards non-financial corporations.

This distinction highlights the different roles played by the two groups in the European financial system, with foreign-owned subsidiaries more closely connected to international wholesale banking and financial markets.

The differences are also reflected in income generation, where subsidiaries of non-EU banking groups accounted for 6 per cent of interest income, 15 per cent of dividend income and 11 per cent of both fee and commission income and other operating income.

Their presence was particularly pronounced in specialised activities that generate fees rather than relying primarily on traditional lending.

These included commodities-related services, where they accounted for 70.41 per cent of the relevant market, followed by corporate finance at 33.03 per cent.

They also held substantial shares in administrative services provided to collective investment schemes for central banks, at 32.47 per cent, and custody services, at 26.07 per cent.

The figures underline the importance of foreign-owned banking subsidiaries in specialist financial services, particularly activities linked to international markets, investment management and the handling of financial assets.

US dollar funding concentrated among major banks

The second report examined how EU banks manage their assets and funding across different currencies, finding that foreign currency funding increased by 9 per cent in absolute terms between December 2024 and December 2025.

The increase was driven mainly by repo transactions and unsecured wholesale funding, reflecting the importance of international money markets in financing European banking activities.

By December 2025, foreign currencies accounted for 28.6 per cent of EU banks’ total exposures, while their share of funding stood at 25.3 per cent.

The difference between the two proportions narrowed over the year, suggesting that banks had become better aligned in terms of the currencies in which they hold assets and obtain financing.

The report also highlighted the dominant position of global systemically important institutions (G-SIIs) in international currency markets.

Although these major banks account for approximately one-third of total funding across the EU banking sector, they provide more than half of all foreign currency funding and over two-thirds of funding denominated in US dollars.

Their dominance is particularly pronounced in US dollar repurchase agreement (repo) markets, where they account for almost 90 per cent of funding volumes.

Repo transactions involve banks obtaining short-term financing by selling securities while agreeing to repurchase them at a later date, making them an important source of liquidity in financial markets.

The concentration of US dollar funding among G-SIIs highlights the importance of a relatively small number of major international banks in maintaining access to foreign currency financing across the European banking system.

Banks retain strong funding buffers

Despite differences in currency exposures and funding structures, the EBA found that EU banks maintained strong overall funding positions.

Their Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) buffers remained comfortably above the minimum regulatory requirements, both across the banking sector as a whole and in most significant currencies.

The NSFR measures whether banks have sufficient stable funding to support their assets and activities over a one-year period, helping to reduce the risk of liquidity problems arising from excessive reliance on short-term financing.

The report identified only three exceptions, involving the Norwegian krone, Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Together, these currencies accounted for just 2.3 per cent of total available stable funding, limiting their overall significance for the sector.

The findings point to a European banking sector that is increasingly reliant on international financial markets while maintaining relatively strong funding and liquidity positions.

They also underline the growing importance of non-EU banking groups in specialist financial activities, particularly derivatives, commodities trading and corporate finance, as well as the concentration of foreign currency funding among the largest international institutions.