Kimi Antonelli may have already secured the World Drivers’ Championship, but he and Mercedes proved they aren’t done yet as the 20-year-old wunderkind posted the fastest qualifying time on Friday ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

However, Antonelli was denied his eighth pole of the season by a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allocation.

Antonelli had a time of 1 minute, 33.893 seconds, edging out Verstappen by 0.258 seconds in the closing moments of qualifying with a dramatic final lap. Mercedes sent Antonelli out for his final lap with just a second remaining in Q3, which ended up being yet another timely move for the sport’s dominant team this season.

“It was very weird qualifying for me,” Antonelli said. “First of all, I couldn’t get the tires working, just zero feeling with the car, and also the brake pedal was very long, so I was struggling on the braking. But all in all, it was so unexpected. And that last lap, I thought I was screwed because I started one second from the car in front, but the tow is so big here that I was able to gain with that and put it on pole.”

Red Bull needs every break it can get to eclipse Ferrari for second place in the World Constructors’ Championship, and it got a couple on Friday. In addition to Verstappen ending up on the pole and Isack Hadjar qualifying in fifth, both Ferraris missed Q3 for the first time since the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc qualified 11th and Lewis Hamilton qualified 12th.

“I think we had a solid qualifying,” Verstappen said. “We executed well. My first lap in Q3 was pretty much as good as it can be. I think just with the tow effect as well around the lap, I think (being on) the front row is very good for us.”

Mercedes’ George Russell qualified third, 0.331 seconds behind Antonelli, but will start alongside Verstappen on the front row.

“I think overall it’s been a very solid session and a solid day,” Russell said. “Obviously, I wanted to be on pole, but I’m probably more pleased with the performance today than I was maybe in let’s say Mexico a couple of weeks ago when I was on the front row.”

Lando Norris qualified fourth and Oscar Piastri qualified seventh for McLaren as last year’s constructors’ champions look to eclipse Red Bull for a third-place finish in the final three races. However, Piastri is facing a 10-place grid penalty for installing a fifth internal combustion engine this season, above F1’s limit.

Both Racing Bulls drivers qualified in the top 10, as Arvid Lindblad had the sixth-fastest time and Liam Lawson was the eighth-fastest.