A section of the Limassol-Paphos motorway will be closed to traffic heading towards Paphos on Saturday to allow police to reconstruct a fatal road accident, authorities said on Friday.

The closure will be in effect from 7am to 1pm, between the tunnel and the Paramali exit, as British Bases police carry out investigations into the crash.

Traffic heading towards Paphos will be diverted through the tunnel on the Limassol-bound carriageway, which will temporarily operate in both directions.

Police urged motorists to reduce their speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and follow temporary road signs and officers’ instructions.