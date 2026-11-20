Fuel prices have decreased in recent days and are expected to continue to fall, consumer protection service director Constantinos Karagiorgis said on Friday, following record high diesel prices last month.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that in addition to large reductions in the price of heating oil brought about after both EKO and Royal Dutch Shell announced planned discounts, the price of motor fuel has also fallen.

“There has been a downward trend in refinery prices, which is gradually reflected in prices at the pump,” he said, before adding that “further reductions are expected”, given that the coming shipments of fuel to Cyprus will be bought at those new, lower prices.

On this front, he explained that time is required for global reductions in the price of oil to be passed onto consumers, given that it takes time for fuel to arrive on the island from overseas refineries.

As of Friday afternoon, the average price of 95-octane petrol stood at €1.612 per litre, with the lowest price per litre being €1.525 at the Fill n Go petrol station opposite the University of Cyprus in Aglandjia, and at another Fill n Go station in the Nicosia district village of Pera Chorio.

The most expensive 95-octane petrol can be found at the EKO petrol station in Kato Pyrgos, where it is being sold for €1.782 per litre.

Most expensive petrol in Kato Pyrgos, most expensive diesel found in Limassol

Meanwhile, the average price of a litre of diesel stood at €1.976, with the lowest price, of €1.885, at both the Shell and Petrolina stations in the Larnaca village of Kalo Chorio.

At the other end of the scale, the most expensive diesel in Cyprus costs €2.066 per litre, and is sold at the Petrolina petrol station on Limassol’s seafront road, near the Kean factory and The Oval.

Reductions in heating oil prices have come about after both Shell and EKO announced plans to unilaterally reduce their prices, with the former announcing an across-the-board seven per cent reduction, and the latter offering an initial five-per-cent reduction for all customers, and a second, five per cent reduction for users of its mobile application.

Following EKO’s initial announcement, President Nikos Christodoulides called on other fuel retailers to “consider similar initiatives” and “make a practical contribution towards easing the burden on the public”.

“The high cost of living cannot be addressed solely through state decisions. It requires an alliance of responsibility in which everyone contributes their fair share,” he said.