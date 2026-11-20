Shell Cyprus passes heating oil savings directly to customers

Shell Cyprus service stations have introduced an immediate reduction of more than 7 per cent in heating oil prices, with the company saying the move is intended to ease the financial pressure on households and businesses facing high energy costs.

The reduction applies from the very first litre purchased and is available to all customers, with no coupons, promotional conditions or additional procedures required.

In a statement on Friday, Shell Cyprus explained that it was absorbing part of the cost and passing the savings directly on to consumers through lower displayed prices.

The initiative comes at a time when energy expenses continue to weigh on household budgets and business operating costs, with the company seeking to provide immediate and measurable financial relief.

“The decision reflects a clear approach, to pass the financial benefit directly on to customers through a lower final price,” the company said.

The reduction is intended to benefit individuals heating their homes, families managing household expenses, as well as professionals and businesses dealing with increased operating costs.

Shell Cyprus stressed that customers would not need to take any additional action to benefit, as the savings would already be incorporated into the final price.

“No intermediate steps or complicated calculations, with the savings reflected directly in the final price,” the statement emphasised.

What is more, the company described the initiative as an expression of its corporate responsibility, translating this into practical support for society and the wider market.

It also pledged to continue monitoring market conditions and assessing opportunities for further measures that could deliver tangible benefits to consumers, businesses and the Cypriot economy.

“Because genuine support is reflected in the price,” Shell Cyprus concluded.