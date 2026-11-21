Construction of the mobile desalination plant in the Petounta area of Mazotos will continue despite growing opposition from residents and environmental campaigners, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said on Saturday.

The minister also confirmed that compensatory projects were being planned for the community, prompting a strong reaction from the Animal Party, which demanded the publication of environmental studies and a suspension of construction.

Senekis said the government had discussed a series of compensatory measures with the Mazotos community council, some of which had already been approved, while others were in the final stages of preparation.

“Our aim is for the projects to bring about a substantial improvement to the community and the everyday lives of its residents. These projects cover a wide range of sectors,” he said.

Asked whether construction would continue in light of residents’ objections, Senekis stressed the importance of the desalination plant to Cyprus’ water security.

“The construction of this particular desalination plant is a project of crucial importance within our broader strategic planning to substantially strengthen water security, both for drinking water supply and irrigation,” he said.

“Consequently, there is no suspension of works.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Animal Party criticised the minister’s remarks, particularly regarding the disposal of brine produced during desalination.

The party argued that discharging brine further offshore did not necessarily protect marine life or biodiversity.

“Discharging brine further away does not constitute an environmental solution or a guarantee of protection for marine life and biodiversity,” it said.

It demanded the immediate publication of all four environmental studies referred to by the minister, arguing that residents had a right to know what had been assessed and what environmental consequences could arise.

The party also criticised the removal of natural vegetation and the cutting down of trees to create an access road to the plant, describing the area near the Petounta chapel as a site of natural beauty.

It maintained that alternative locations were available and should be properly examined before construction proceeded.

“Minister, moving the brine further away does not make the problem disappear. Citizens do not need reassuring statements, but transparency, scientifically substantiated answers and meaningful environmental protection,” the party said.

The Animal Party called for the plant’s location to be reconsidered and construction suspended until the environmental studies were published and alternative sites properly assessed.

Meanwhile, the Initiative Group for the Protection of the Mazotos Coast has organised another demonstration for Sunday, November 22, at 11am in the Petounta area.

Opposition to the project intensified after trees were cut down to create an access road, raising concerns among residents about the development’s environmental impact.

Protesters are calling for the project to be cancelled, arguing that construction threatens the area’s natural environment.

The initiative group, which is calling for the project to be cancelled, has invited people from across Cyprus to attend the demonstration.

It has also rejected the prospect of compensatory measures in exchange for allowing the desalination plant to proceed.

The Animal Party confirmed that it would join residents and campaigners at Sunday’s protest.