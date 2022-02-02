Five tasty appetizer ideas for your next party

If you’re throwing a party soon and looking for a way to spice up your appetizer game and tantalize the taste buds of your buddies, look no further. Here are 5 delicious appetizers that you can make for your next party that will have your guests asking you for recipes and waiting for the next party.
1. Deep-Fried Guacamole
Guacamole is an avocado-based dip, spread, or salad first developed in Mexico. In addition to its use in modern Mexican cuisine, it has become part of international and American cuisine as a dip, condiment and salad ingredient. One delicious and innovative take on the dip is to deep-fry it. While this is certainly not the healthiest suggestion on this list, it may be the tastiest! The resulting food looks something like a green clam cake. You won’t regret trying this dish out.
2. Chicken and Cheese Taquitos
A taquito, tacos dorados, rolled taco, or flauta is a Mexican food dish that typically consists of a small rolled-up tortilla that contains filling, including beef, cheese or chicken. The filled tortilla is then crisp-fried or deep-fried. The dish is often topped with condiments such as sour cream and guacamole. The chicken and cheese variety is particularly delicious, especially when you brown the outside with some oil.
3. Jicama Fries
Achyrhizus erosus, commonly known as jícama, Mexican yam bean, or Mexican turnip, is the name of a native Mexican vine, although the name most commonly refers to the plant’s edible tuberous root. Jícama is a species in the genus Pachyrhizus in the bean family. The first root vegetable trend was the artisan chip trend of the last ten years. The newer trend is to make fries from unexpected root veggies. Jicama has far more health benefits than potatoes, including the prevention of certain cancers, improving the health of gut flora, and even aiding in weight loss. Though once again, the last bit may be ruled out by frying them in oil!
4. Jalapeno Cornbread
Cornbread is a quick bread made with cornmeal, associated with the cuisine of the Southern United States, with origins in Native American cuisine. It is an example of batter bread. Dumplings and pancakes made with finely ground cornmeal were staple foods of the Hopi people in Arizona. One creative way to spice up this classic bread is to incorporate jalapeno peppers in the recipe. This is a great option if you like to mix wholesome and hot together.
5. Pepper Jelly Chicken Wings
A chicken wing in American cuisine can come in many varieties. The most popular of them is the buffalo wing recipe, which is generally deep-fried and then coated or dipped in a sauce consisting of a vinegar-based cayenne pepper hot sauce and melted butter prior to serving. One alternative way to cook up chicken wings is to cook them with pepper jelly. These wings are baked rather than fried, and are a healthier, crispier, spicier, and more novel recipe than the usual chicken wings.