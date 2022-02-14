Coronavirus: Ministry investigates death of woman for alleged vaccine link

The health ministry on Monday said they will investigate the sudden death of a 33-year-old mother of two and whether she died from the anti-coronavirus vaccine she had recently received, after her family reported medical negligence.

A second post mortem will reportedly be carried out on the body in the presence of the family’s private pathologist.

Speaking to Alpha TV, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said he has instructed the health ministry permanent secretary Christina Yiannaki to investigate the death of the woman who left behind two children aged 3 and 6.

“The information I have is that the death is not vaccine related, but we will listen to the family and record what happened from the first moment,” Hadjipantelas said, adding that Yiannaki, who will conduct the investigation, “will take all of this into account”.

The health minister said he also contacted police chief Stelios Papatheodorou, asking him to take the case seriously.

The deceased woman was transported to Larnaca hospital’s accident and emergency department experiencing shortness of breath and swelling in her leg last Tuesday. She had received an anti-Covid jab 20 days prior.

Due to the seriousness of her condition, she was intubated but died later the same day.

The next day, an autopsy was performed on the body by state pathologist Orthodoxos Orthodoxou while samples were also taken for histopathological and toxicological examinations to determine the cause of her death.

The woman’s husband reportedly told police there was a long delay at the district’s public hospital and reported medical negligence.

Investigators will take statements from the doctors who treated the deceased, while a medical officer will be appointed in cooperation with the health ministry to contribute to the investigations.

The family of the woman who comes from Greece, will meet the specialist histopathologist carrying out the scientific tests “to explain to her husband and relatives the procedure until the results are announced” the minister said.

“We’re going to investigate everything and that’s why we want to see the relatives, hear from them personally.

“They will have the opportunity to talk to him [pathologist Andreas Marnerides] and he will explain the process to them,” Hadjipantelas added.

Marnerides is based in England and works with the Cypriot forensic service on specific cases.

The health minister said there is “an excellent working relationship” with the England based pathologist and he “has done many examinations with excellent results”.

But following the family’s request, who submitted and secured a relevant court order, a new autopsy is to be carried out on the body in the presence of private pathologist Panicos Stavrianos, who was hired by the family, Philenews reported.