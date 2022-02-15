Club and restaurant ban on unvaxxed to be lifted next week (Updated)

The ban on the entry of unvaccinated people to restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs will be lifted as of Monday, cabinet decided on Tuesday as part of relaxations in the coronavirus measures.

People without a coronavirus vaccine will also be able to attend events such as weddings, baptisms, visit stadiums, theatres and cinemas.

Entry will be allowed upon presentation of a 24-hour negative test.

Since mid-December, entry to the above places was only allowed to people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and present a negative 72-hour PCR or 48-hour rapid test.

Meanwhile, dancing will also be allowed as of February 21 following the relevant cabinet decision.

Speaking after the meeting, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said there has been a stabilisation in the epidemiological indicators and significant reduction on the pressure of the health system.

More people will also be allowed in social gatherings, as the maximum number of customers able to sit together in a table will be increased from 8 to 12 and the number allowed in houses from 10 to 20 as of February 21.

Regarding workplaces, officials decided to reduce the percentage of remote workers from the current 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

The controversial test to stay policy, which has been implemented in schools and the national guard was extended to nursery schools and the entire public service.

Nursery schools and pre-primary school children will be required to get tested once a week.

The date of implementation is yet to be announced.

Under the measure, people who are deemed close contacts may choose to undergo testing for seven consecutive days instead of to self-isolate. The measure was already extended to health professionals, fire service and police but has not been put into force yet.

Non-urgent surgeries will also resume as of February 28.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas met the epidemiological team to hear their suggestions.

