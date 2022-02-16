February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos Hospital’s cardiology unit postpones appointments after staff infected

By Gina Agapiou0151

Appointments at the cardiology clinic of Paphos general hospital will need to be postponed, as only two cardiologists are working there since Monday.

The understaffing of the clinic was announced on Wednesday by its Director Dr Iosif Moutiris, who explained this was because of the coronavirus.

He explained the clinic has been operating with only two cardiologists since Monday and will continue to do so for the next eight to 10 days.

This will lead to cancellations of appointments which can be rescheduled at a later date, he said.

Apologising for the inconvenience that is likely to be observed, Moutiris urged those affected to contact the clinic’s telephone numbers at 26803436 which are available from 8am to 3pm on weekdays for further clarifications.

 

 

Related Posts

Police probe human-trafficking link in buffer zone twins’ case

Gina Agapiou

Renovated Larnaca museum aims to pull in crowds (photos)

Staff Reporter

Cypriot economy facing new prospects for development, Minister of Interior says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: New action plan for Cyprus airports in place from February 21

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘Witchy’ perfume maker in her own world of scents

Theo Panayides

EMGF Executive Council summit chaired by Cyprus approves work programme for 2022

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign