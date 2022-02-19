February 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Americas World

US FDA considers approving a second Covid-19 booster shot

By Reuters News Service097
people receive booster dose of coronavirus disease (covid 19) vaccine in antwerp
A woman receives a booster dose of Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine

U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agency last month cut the interval to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as from Moderna, in a bid to provide better protection sooner against the Omicron variant.

The planning is still in early stages, and authorization would depend on determinations as to whether the second booster should be authorized for all adults or particular age groups, and whether it should target the Omicron variant or be formulated differently, the report said.

It added that no decision was final and that it could be necessary to make booster shots available earlier if a new variant appears.

The United States reported 2,323 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total count to 936,523.

Related Posts

Ukraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations

Reuters News Service

French modelling agent who founded agency with Epstein dies in custody

Reuters News Service

Greece, Turkey to hold new round of exploratory talks next week

Reuters News Service

China allows Covid boosters of different technologies than primary shots

Reuters News Service

Putin launches nuclear drills, US says Russian forces ‘uncoil’ for Ukraine attack (Update 5)

Reuters News Service

Twelve still missing after fire engulfs Greece-Italy ferry (Updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign